Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

