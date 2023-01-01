 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

