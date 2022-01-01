It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Kearney, NE
