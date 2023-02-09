Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.