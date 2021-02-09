 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 4.2. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 8:42 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News