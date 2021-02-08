 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 7.97. -7 degrees is today's low. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News