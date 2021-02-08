Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 7.97. -7 degrees is today's low. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.