It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 7.97. -7 degrees is today's low. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kearney people should be prepared for temp…
For the drive home in Kearney: Showers in the evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Lo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.72. 5 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2.71. A 0-degree low…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kearney pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 5F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 6…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 19F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Bitterly cold. Occasional snow showers. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.…