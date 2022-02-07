Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.