Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2.71. A 0-degree low is forcasted. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 5:00 PM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

