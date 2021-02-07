It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2.71. A 0-degree low is forcasted. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 5:00 PM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kearney people should be prepared for temp…
For the drive home in Kearney: Showers in the evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Lo…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kearney pe…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.72. 5 degrees is…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts poss…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcas…