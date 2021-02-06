It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.72. 5 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 5:00 PM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Kearney, NE
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
