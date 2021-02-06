Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.72. 5 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 5:00 PM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.