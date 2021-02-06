 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.72. 5 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until MON 5:00 PM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News