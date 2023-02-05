Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 1…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 de…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 8 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Kearney …