Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

