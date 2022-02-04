Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.