It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Kearney, NE
