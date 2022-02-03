 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. 8 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News