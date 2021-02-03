Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 6:52 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.