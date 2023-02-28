Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Kearney, NE
