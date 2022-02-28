Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
