The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Sunday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Kearney, NE
