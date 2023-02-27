Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. A 1-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Kearn…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Partly cloud…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today'…