Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.