Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.