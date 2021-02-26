Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will…
This evening in Kearney: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should b…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely h…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 7.97. …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. Today's forecasted low tempe…