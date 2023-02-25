Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.