Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Kearney, NE
