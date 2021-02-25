 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

