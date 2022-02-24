 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News