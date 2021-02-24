Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.