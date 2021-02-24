Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Kearney, NE
