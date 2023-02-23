It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. A 1-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Nebraska Wednesday, bone-chilling cold Wednesday night. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southeastern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow a…
From freeing stuck cars to clearing roads and sidewalks, Nebraska residents had their work cut out for them on Thursday.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Partly cloud…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…