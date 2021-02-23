Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
This evening in Kearney: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely h…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A -3-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day …
This evening in Kearney: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds N at 5 to …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. Today's forecasted low tempe…