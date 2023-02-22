It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
From freeing stuck cars to clearing roads and sidewalks, Nebraska residents had their work cut out for them on Thursday.
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will se…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…