It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -3 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's to…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Kearney's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should r…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Very windy con…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.