Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

