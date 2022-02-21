Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Kearney's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should r…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Very windy con…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possi…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It …