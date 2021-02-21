Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.