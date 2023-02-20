Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Kearney, NE
