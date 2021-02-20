Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Kearney, NE
