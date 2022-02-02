 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

