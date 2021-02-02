Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.