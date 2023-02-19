Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.