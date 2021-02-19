 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

