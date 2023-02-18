Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
From freeing stuck cars to clearing roads and sidewalks, Nebraska residents had their work cut out for them on Thursday.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 15 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, a…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will se…