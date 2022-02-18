Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.