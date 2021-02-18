It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Kearney, NE
