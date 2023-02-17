It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Kearney, NE
