Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 6…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.