Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.