Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A -3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.