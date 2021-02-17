It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A -3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -6. -21 degrees is today'…
This evening in Kearney: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds N at 5 to …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -10.91. -7 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 2.22. Today's fore…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near -5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…