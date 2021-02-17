 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A -3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News