It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 15 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heav…