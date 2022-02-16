Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
