It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Kearney, NE
