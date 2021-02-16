 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Kearney, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News