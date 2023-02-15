It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 15 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.