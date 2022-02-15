Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.